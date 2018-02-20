An Australian-based Muslim fashion brand has created the first-ever Pride headscarf to support the LGBTQ+ community.

MOGA first began selling the rainbow-coloured shawls and scarves last year, ahead of the Australian referendum on same-sex marriage, and saw them sell out within six days.

Since Australia's legalisation of same-sex marriages in December of last year, the fashion house has been busy relaunching their Pride headscarf for the 40th annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras - a period from 16 February 16 to 4 March of LGBTQ+ events and marches with 500,000 expected to attend.

Inspired by the colour and excitement of this iconic event, they attempted to channel it into their recent campaign for the scarves; it included the drag performer Mable Syrup, bisexual model & activist Kalida Edwards and Chris McCubbin.

The series was shot in Melbourne's XE-54 nightclub and aimed "to highlight the diversity of crowds who attend the Sydney Mardi Gras each year, which include members of the LGBTQ+ community and their many supporters and allies" a spokesperson said.

What's more, despite being an LGBTQ+ event, MOGA deliberately wanted to acknowledge all of the consumers through the campaign - people they said ranged from "trendy Muslim 'hijabsters' to festival goers to drag queens, who all love our bold and colourful designs".

The scarves are exclusively available on ASOS Boutique and can be shipped to over 180 countries.

As a company with a large Muslim following, the decision to release a pro-LGBTQ+ hijab was one that could have been met with anger or negativity. Many religions have a problematic history with this community, but MOGA were met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

MOGA describes itself as a "social enterprise at heart", as in addition to their pro-LGBTQ+ stance, they donate 20% of their profits towards educating young girls across the world.

Founder and creative director of MOGA, Azahn Munas said in a statement: "This campaign is something that is very special and important to us. As a new brand that prides itself on challenging social norms, we often face some of the same struggles and barriers as members of the LGBTIQ community. Struggles that include not always fitting into societal expectations or being negatively perceived for simply being different.

"However, for us, the expression of love and identity is paramount to what we stand for. At the end of the day, everyone should feel proud of who they are, regardless of their skin colour, religious beliefs or sexual orientation and everyone deserves the right to love, and be loved in return."