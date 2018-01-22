A Malaysian man who was filmed slapping a Muslim woman for not wearing a hijab has been arrested.

In a video, which was widely shared on social media, the alleged suspect was shown asking women at a bus stop in Malaysia's northern state of Penang their religion.

When one of the women replied that she was a Muslim, the man started slapping and berating her for not wearing a hijab, a Muslim veil.

Police spokesperson Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect admitted to pushing the woman as he was angry she was not wearing a headscarf.

He reportedly slapped her across the face with the back of his hand after she told him it was her choice whether or not she wore a headscarf.

In the video, the woman, who is wearing a black dress, appears to confront the man after his attack. "The woman scolded the suspect with words, saying he was mad," Azhan said.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested by police on Sunday night (21 January) in Bukit Tengah, a city in Penang, according to Malaysiakini. He faces a charge of voluntarily causing harm, which carries a prison sentence of a year or a 2,000 RM fine (£365).

Last week, another woman told police that she was also assaulted for not wearing a headscarf by a man in another city in Penang, Taman Perwira.

In Malaysia, wearing a hijab – locally referred to as a tundung – is a dress code that most Muslim women follow. Over 60% of Malaysia's population is Muslim and social attitudes outside the large cities tend to be conservative.