A gay man needed surgery after he was violently attacked outside an east London nightclub last month.

CCTV footage shows a man punching Gordon Maxwell as he left Troxy club in Tower Hamlets around 3am on 3 December. Police have released the video as they appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Maxwell had been wearing a white dress, Doc Martin boots and a brown jacket. He believes he was attacked because of his sexuality.

When he left Troxy, a man shouted a homophobic slur at him. Then a second man ran over to him and punched him on the right side of his face.

"I did not see the man that punched me; he ran at me from out of the blue, hit me and ran off," Maxwell said.

"I fully believe I was targeted that evening because of my sexuality. This incident has had a massive effect on all aspects of my life. I am afraid to leave the house and to be at home alone. It has totally shattered my confidence."

Troxy staff called an ambulance and Maxwell was taken to the hospital where he was told he required reconstructive surgery after suffering a fractured cheekbone.

"I cannot feel the right side of my face including my right side of my nose. The surgeons say I may have permanent nerve damage. My mouth and right eye does not open fully and I have lost my sense of smell through one nostril," Maxwell explained.

"I would like to urge anyone who saw the attack or thinks they know the people involved to come forward as I fully believe they may strike again - they must be stopped and brought to justice."

Maxwell's attacker is aged between 19 and 28 and of Asian or black appearance, according to the police.

He was wearing a blue puffer jacket, dark tracksuit trousers with white letters on the left leg and dark trainers.

Detective Constable Alice Tiritas said: "This was a vicious attack that took place very quickly outside a nightclub and has had very severe effects on the victim, both physically and mentally.

"We take hate crime like this extremely seriously, and will do our utmost to bring perpetrators of this type of unacceptable attack to justice. If there is anyone out there who saw these two men or heard them abused Gordon, please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigation team on 020 7275 4601 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.