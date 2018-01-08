Saudi authorities are reportedly investigating a video which appears to show two men getting married in the conservative country.

The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, was allegedly shot at a gay wedding ceremony in the Gulf kingdom.

It shows two men in traditional Saudi robes walking down an aisle while onlookers shower them with confetti. The ceremony allegedly took place in the region of Aradiyat, near the holy city of Mecca.

The video sparked anger among conservatives on social media. One person commented: "In the purest spot on earth... Two homosexuals marry in Saudi Arabia."

Another wrote: "Since 2013, the phenomenon of homosexuality has been increasing in Mecca, and perhaps the response for respectable people is to purge Mecca of this corruption, which stems mainly from foreigners."

Some people claimed that the wedding ceremony was actually a prank but authorities appear to be taking it seriously.

The footage caused such a stir online that Saudi authorities have reportedly opened an investigation into the incident, according to pan-Arab outlet Al-Araby.

Police raided the ceremony and arrested those involved, Al-Araby quoted news site al-Marsd as saying.

Adam Coogle, Middle East researcher for Human Rights Watch (HRW), told IBTimes UK that there are no written laws in Saudi Arabia regarding sexual orientation. Judges "use principles of uncodified Islamic law to sanction people suspected of committing sexual relations outside marriage, including adultery, extramarital and homosexual sex, or other 'immoral' acts."

"If such activity occurs online, judges and prosecutors utilise vague provisions of the country's anti-cybercrime law that criminalise online activity impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, and privacy," he added.