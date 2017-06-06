Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's date with unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on 16 September is set to take place in Las Vegas.

The dream fight was announced soon after Canelo's victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last month but there was no location set with many cities being considered.

However, the fight capital of the world has now been chosen as the site for the bout as the T-Mobile Arena will see Golovkin (37-0 record in boxing) defend his IBF, WBA and WBC world titles against Alvarez (49-1-1 record in boxing) who will put The Ring middleweight title on the line.

"Keep in mind, everybody wanted this fight, I nailed it down," Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said, as quoted on the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"It's the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Everybody wants to go to Vegas (to) have a great time, watch a great fight with GGG and Canelo."

Canelo revealed his excitement at returning to the T-Mobile Arena before outlining his goals of becoming the best boxer in the world.

"I am thrilled to return to T-Mobile Arena, and to give the fans the best fight that can be made in our sport today," the Mexican said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "I have repeatedly said that I fear no man, and I am now going to prove it by stepping into the ring against GGG."

"When the final bell rings, everyone will know that this is indeed the Canelo era, and that I am the best fighter in all of boxing. This is the type of fight I have dreamed of since I became a professional boxer."

The fight is expected to be contested at 160 pounds and will feature two of the biggest boxers in the sport today with the undefeated "GGG" facing arguably his toughest opponent in Alvarez.