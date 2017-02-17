Moussa Sissoko says teams are beginning to work out how to nullify Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of their Europa League defeat to Gent.

Tottenham were frustrated in the first-leg of their round of 32 clash with the Belgian club on Thursday and must now produce a win at Wembley next week to keep themselves in the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have now won just one game in their last four, managing to score just one goal in that period – a penalty from Harry Kane at home to Middlesbrough.

The Spurs boss has tinkered with his formation over the last three months, experimenting with a 4-1-4-1 formation before deploying three at the back in a 3-4-2-1 over the festive period and in January – a system that allowed Kyle Walker and Danny Rose to thrive.

Injury to Rose has forced Pochettino to revert back to a flat back four in recent weeks but amid those tactical tweaks, they have persisted with the high pressing game that has become a hallmark of Pochettino's management.

Speaking after Thursday's defeat in Belgium, Sissoko admitted: "Everyone knows how we play and they try to give 100 percent against Tottenham," ESPN reported.

"We saw it tonight – it was a hard game and they won, but it is only the first battle. We have another one soon so we have to do everything to get through to the next round.

"Every team we play has a different style but we have a philosophy of how to play, and we try to do the same philosophy every game. Sometimes it's working, sometimes it is a little harder.

"We still keep going in that way because that is how we work and how we did well in the past. It is just a bad moment, but we will come back stronger."

Spurs must turn things around at Wembley next Thursday if they wish to progress into the last 16 of the Europa League. The north Londoners however struggled at their temporary European home during the Champions League group campaign, losing two of their three games to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen.