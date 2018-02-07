WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves has vowed to expose Chris Eubank Jr when they clash on 17 Febuary.

The two fighters will face off in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final at Manchester Arena in what will be an all-British affair.

Eubank Jr (26-1), who holds the IBO super-middleweight title, has seen his popularity rise over the years ever since his split decision loss to Billy Joe Saunders back in November 2014.

Having finished seven of his last eight opponents, the 28-year-old will head into the contest as the favourite over Groves (27-3).

However, "Saint George" claims his opponent is all hype and has fooled the public, having yet to win a real fight against a big-name adversary.

"He's created this facade of the Rocky-style training montage day in, day out," Groves was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "Putting up films of himself doing 98 punches in 11 seconds and stuff like that.

"That's his niche, that's how he's got his success, capturing a certain section of the public's imagination and most importantly, not having a real fight. That will capture a fair selection of the public's imagination, but as the fight gets much closer, a lot more people are seeing through it."

Groves further claims that while Eubank Jr has succeeded in creating a false perception, it will all come tumbling down when their fight is over.

"He has put himself into a position now where some people have bought into it, they believe he is the next coming, that he is genuine article and that not only is he going to win this fight, but he is a formidable force," Groves explained.

"I don't see it. It won't be an easy fight, but the way he has been elevated means it will be a huge fall from grace for him."

The Hammersmith native also took a jab at Chris Eubank Sr: "The dad has absolutely lost the plot."