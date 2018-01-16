A British model is one of the two men charged with the murder of model of Harry Uzoka.

George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden appeared at Westminster magistrates court today (16 January) along with 23-year-old Jonathan Okigbo. Both men were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (18 January).

Scotland Yard said Koh was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Koh, who has modelled for brands including Louis Vuitton and Paul Smith, boasts 12.k followers on Instagram.

His latest post, which showed David Beckham standing in from of his image at London Fashion Week Men's AW18, was shared on 7 January.

A representative for IMG models told IBTimes UK: "Koh hasn't been on our books since March '17."

Uzoka was fatally stabbed in the chest in East Acton shortly before 4pm on 11 January in what has been described as a "robbery gone wrong".



After news broke of his tragic death, the fashion industry mourned the model hailed a "young icon for black boys" and tributes flooded social media.

Model Jourdan Dunn described Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management, as a "Young King."

Singer and producer MNEK wrote on Twitter: "Just read about the murder of Harry Uzoka. SHOCKED. I met him various times and thought he was always so cool. my heart goes out to his family. RIP."

Rapper Wretch 32 called for an end to knife crime in an impassioned video posted to Instagram "He's got nothing to do with nothing. You youths start walking around with these mental knives, and you think you can stab people with these knives and they're going to survive.

"You're stabbing innocent people who have nothing to do with nothing. 'You think anybody thinks that's gangster? You think anybody thinks that's hard? You think anybody's going to give you a pat on the back for that? You're going mad. 'Stay in your f***ing lane and forget this foolishness."