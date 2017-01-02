George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz has said that hackers were responsible for posting messages from his Twitter account that claimed George Michael wanted to die. The Faith hit-maker passed away at the age of 53 on 25 December.

One of the tweets posted on Fawaz's Twitter account – on 1 January – a week after Michael's death claimed that the singer died after he had attempted suicide a number of times earlier.

Another tweet read: "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George [sic] but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed."

The series of posts continued, "The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed."

"We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

Fawaz, who found Michael's body in bed at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas morning, said he has closed his account following the shocking messages.

"I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things," Fawaz told Mirror Online.

Fawaz previously shared a heart touching message on Twitter as he revealed he was the one who found Michael's body.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning...I will never stop missing you xx [sic]," Fawaz tweeted.

Later, he also shared a link on his Twitter account of a song titled This Kind Of Love, which is believed to be from Michael's unreleased album Trojan Souls.

George Michael's agent previously said the pop icon died of heart failure but a recent post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be "inconclusive". Michael's cause of death is still being investigated.