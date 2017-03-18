A middle school teacher in Hall County, Georgia, has been arrested by sheriff's officers after 61kg (134lb) of cocaine and 1kg (2lb) of heroin, worth $6.2m (£5m), was discovered at her property.

Karla Alvarez, 28, a teacher at Chestatee Middle School Academy in Gainesville since August 2015, was apprehended in Crawford Oaks Drive in Oakwood, along with Monica Pascual Brito, 24. Brito's brother Ricardo, 25, is wanted by police for the same charges.



The house was stormed by officers from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, who also found two semi-automatic assault rifles and anabolic steroids at the residence.

The latter finding could add more charges to the existing list of trafficking and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Alvarez, is also a coach of the academy's girls football team is now the subject of an investigation by the Hall County School district, a spokesman said.

"The Hall County School District is conducting an internal investigation and is working in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

"The administration of Chestatee Middle is in the process of notifying faculty, staff and parents through our internal messaging systems."