Gerard Pique admits that Barcelona have lost their passing game identity during the past six weeks but has faith that his side can turn the situation around in the last months of the 2016-2017 campaign. Yet, the Spaniard said that Luis Enrique is not to blame as the dressing room is with "the coach to the death".

Barcelona have already booked a place in the Copa del Rey final with Alaves but their options to win La Liga and the Champions League have been dented by a recent bad run.

The Catalans are in second place on the La Liga table, one point behind Real Madrid despite Los Blancos still having two game in hand. Meanwhile, they need almost a miracle to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals as last week they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the last 16.

The following 2-1 victory over Leganes in La Liga has not eased the concerns of the Catalans as they needed a 90th minute penalty from Lionel Messi to secure the three points.

Pique has admitted that Barcelona need to recover the tiki-taka identity to be back on track as it was the style that led them to the treble (Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey) only two seasons ago.

"The truth is we started quite well, winning the Spanish Super Cup, and later having a more-than-worthy season in all competitions. However, from here in some games we have lost things. It's evident we are not in our best moment," Pique admitted during an event on Monday evening.

"It's true that during the last month and a half we have not played the game we like. The most important thing is to be ourselves again. But we are still in three competitions. In the Champions League we are in a difficult situation but with the team we have we will compete until the very end. In La Liga we also would like to be better but we can turn around the situation. We are confident in our ability to do well and, more than winning matches, the key is to recover our game, which is what us players and the coach are fully focused on achieving."

Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta appeared to blame Luis Enrique following the defeat to PSG, insisting that the La Liga giants' problem was not a question of attitude but football and tactics.

Luis Enrique was thus whistled by a section of the Barcelona fans during the win over Leganes but Pique has now claimed that the dressing room believes that the Asturian boss is still the best one to turn around the fortunes of the club – as he did when he took over from Gerard Martino in the summer of 2014 following a season without silverware.

"With Luis Enrique we came from the s******t place and we won the treble. The team has won eight out of a possible 10 trophies under his management. I know football has no memory but I'd like us to look back and see all the work he has done with us. I don't understand how people have such short memories. Beyond that, everything he achieved as a player too."

"I don't understand the whistles for the team. We are with the coach to the death. Together we will all try to move forward."