Gerard Pique has committed his long-term future to Barcelona by putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2022.

The La Liga giants have agreed to increase the release clause of the former Manchester United defender to €500m (£441m, $610m) in order to ward off potential suitors following a summer in which the Catalans lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain after his €222m clause was triggered.

"FC Barcelona and player Gerard Piqué have reached an agreement to renew the player's contract through to 30 June 2022. His buyout clause has been set at 500m euros," the club confirmed through an official statement.

"In the coming days the club will announce the date of the official signing of the new contract, which will keep the La Masia product at FC Barcelona for the rest of the current season and for the next 4 years."

Pique progressed through the youth ranks of Barcelona before moving to United in 2004.

Yet, the 30-year-old defender was brought back to his childhood club by Pep Guardiola only four years later and has since become a key player for the La Liga giants, helping them to win three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles and five Copa del Reys.

Pique's new deal sees Barcelona secure the long-term future of another key player after earlier in the season Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi also inked new contracts at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, the club will be hoping Sergi Roberto follows in his footsteps in the near future after last month both the player and president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted negotiations had begun for the midfielder to sign a new long-term deal.

Sergi currently has a €40m release clause in his current contract and Barcelona want to increase it considerably after United, Chelsea and Juventus all considered luring him away from the Nou Camp in the summer.

Recent reports in Spain are saying that the Catalans are also planning to hand a new deal to Samuel Umtiti but Sergi's future remains their current priority with his contract set to expire in 2019.