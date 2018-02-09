Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen are "practically ruled out" for the upcoming La Liga clash against Getafe on Sunday (11 February) after the two Barcelona centre-backs missed the training session on Friday, according to Marca.

The news means that Ernesto Valverde could be without three of his four centre-backs to face the Madrid-based side with Samuel Umtiti definitely out due to suspension.

Pique, 31, has been struggling with a knee injury since receiving a heavy challenge from Gerard Moreno during the final stages of the last weekend's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

The Spaniard still decided to play through the pain in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Valencia on Thursday night (8 February) to help Barcelona to secure a 3-0 victory on the aggregate and book a place in the final.

However, Pique had to be replaced by Yerry Mina in the 83rd minute at Mestalla with Valverde admitting in the post-match press conference that the substation was enforced.

"He felt fine [before the game] so we decided it was the moment to take a risk," the Barcelona boss confirmed after the 2-0 win over Valencia. "But as the game progressed he felt muscle fatigue and we decided that the best thing was to take him off. There was a moment that I didn't want to risk any longer."

And Marca says that the Barcelona defender in unlikely to be risk against Getafe after he didn't train on Friday when the rest of his teammate began the preparation for the clash.

Yet, the La Liga leaders still have a nine points cushion with Atletico Madrid at the top of the table and the clash with Getafe will come only nine days before a long-awaited trip to Chelsea for the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Meanwhile, Marca says that Vermaelen is also likely to miss the game with the Belgium having been on the sidelines since suffering hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Real Betis on 21 January.

Barcelona then ruled him out for only two weeks but Marca says that he has not recovered yet and neither train with his teammates on Friday.

The La Liga giants are yet to confirm the news but the two centre-backs don't appear in the video released by the club during the Friday's workout.

Umtiti did train but the France international will be unavailable to face Getafe after he saw his fifth yellow card of the campaign during the derby against Espanyol.

Mina is thus expected to make his first starting appearance for Barcelona on Sunday having only made a late cameo debut in the Copa del Rey clash with Valencia.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets or left-back Lucas Digne could serve as emergency solution against Getafe with Valverde also having the chance to promote someone from the second team to partner Mina.