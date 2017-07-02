Germany take on Chile in the final of the Confederations Cup on Sunday, 2 July, as the World Champions look to use their youthful spirit to put an aging La Roja side to the sword.

Where to Watch Live

Overview

It has been a coming of age period for a young German side, who have defied all odds to reach the finals of the tournament with players who are unlikely to make the first eleven of a first choice Germany team, who manager Joachim Low is preparing to defend the World Cup in Russia next year. For this group of footballers, it is a chance to prove themselves to keep them in good stead for selection into the first team come the deciding period next year.

Low's side made easy work of Mexico in the semi-finals, with Leon Goretzka scoring twice in the opening few minutes to put the game beyond the 1999 winners with a couple of brilliantly taken shots. Timo Werner and Amin Younes have also put the ball into the net in a series of brilliant performances over the course of the tournament. Both sides met in the group stages, fighting out a 1-1 draw, with Chile taking the lead through Alexis Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Chile's win over Portugal was anything but pretty, but they have, time and again come up with the goods in major tournaments, as was evidenced in their last two consecutive Copa America triumphs. The La Roja have a much sought after winning mentality which drives forward which could see them lift their third international trophy in as many years.

All eyes will be on their biggest superstars, Arturo Vidal to pull the strings in midfield and Alexis Sanchez to bring his goalscoring form up top. However, there is much more to enjoy about Juan Pizzi's side and with the likes of Eduardo Vargas, Jean Beausejour and Mauricio Isla all capable of putting in a shift while Claudio Bravo is in the form of his life following a superb display against Portugal in the semis.

However, one thing they have to eradicate is their profligacy against Portugal, which if repeated against Germany will be made to pay dearly.

Team News

Germany

Possible XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule; Joshua Kimmich, Sebastian Rudy, Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hector; Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler; Timo Werner.

Chile

Possible Xi: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Jean Beausejour; Pablo Hernandez, Marcelo Diaz, Charles Aranguiz, Arturo Vidal; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez.