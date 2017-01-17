A giant alligator has been filmed taking a stroll in Florida while photographers capture the moment just yards away. The giant male, nicknamed 'Humpback', is a a familiar face at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County, Lakeland, Florida.

The 30-second clip, which sees Humpback strolling majestically through a clearing in the long grass has gone viral on Facebook after visitor Kim Joiner uploaded it. It has been shared more than 30,000 times. Joiner said: "I love Circle B. Nature at its best," while another user Kayla Faulk added: "WTF! That thing is huge!"

The alligator seemed unphased by Joiner and the other photographers in the group. Remarkably, the snap-happy folk didn't seem to fear his giant jaws as they swung back and forth just yards from their camera lenses

It is impossible to escape comparisons between the green beast and Jurassic dinosaurs. Alligators walked the Earth some 37 million years ago, making them one of the oldest species to inhabit our planet. An average adult weighs 360kg, but larger ones such as Humpback may reach 450kg.

Circle B Bar is spread across 1,267 acres of rolling grasslands and rivers. It provides a habitat for many endangered species.