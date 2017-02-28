Former house speaker Newt Gingrich has claimed US President Donald Trump was "being humble" when he awarded his administration a 'C' for communication.

Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News he thought the grading given by Trump was accurate but modest.

"Well, it surprised me, but also pleased me because I thought it was accurate," Gingrich said of Trump's comments.

"He was pretty humble. I mean, this is not a guy who gives himself a 'C' very easily. And I suspect it bothers him. And I'm glad he didn't blame anybody else."

Trump gave himself an A for his achievements in his early days as president during an interview on Fox News. However, he says those achievements haven't been communicated effectively as he set out plans he hopes will get America's economy growing at 3% annually.

"In terms of effort, I give myself an A+, but results are more important," Trump told the hosts of Fox & Friends during a pre-recorded interview that aired early on Tuesday 28 February.

"In terms of achievement I think I'd give myself an A, because I think I've done great things. But I don't think I, and my people, I don't think we've explained it well enough to the American public," Trump said, adding he would give his administration a "C or a C+" for their messaging.

There have been a number of mixed messages coming from the White House over the past few weeks, with information leaks also causing problems for Trump and his team.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has promised to deal with the leaks on two occasions, while the president has dismissed some information leaked as "fake news".