Police have begun a double manhunt after a 15-year-old girl was raped twice by two different attackers, including a man she had flagged down for help.

The teenager was first attacked in a secluded part of Birmingham's Witton railway station close to Aston Villa's football ground between 7pm on Tuesday (25 July) and 2am the next day.

Detectives say that the teenager had walked to the train station with a friend but was led away by a man and raped.

After the first shocking sexual assault the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help, police said.

But when she got in the car she was then raped a second time by another man the victim then returned to her home and called emergency services.

Now detectives from both British Transport Police (BTP) and West Midlands Police have launched an operation to identify both attackers. The incident is being treated as two separate reports of rape.

The first man is described as Asian with light skin, brown eyes, was of a skinny build and about 6ft tall wearing a track suit top and bottoms, black trainers and was in his early 20s.

While the second attacker is also described as Asian, in his early 20s, 5ft 6/7ins tall, of large build with a tight-cropped beard and was wearing a blue jumper and black jeans.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick, of BTP, said: "This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her.

"It is now vitally important we investigate exactly what happened on Tuesday morning as well as identifying offenders for both of these awful incidents.

"My detectives are currently examining all available CCTV in an effort to identify the offenders and whilst these enquiries are made, we are keen to speak with any potential witnesses.

"Whilst this incident happened during the early morning and there may not have been many people around, I would be keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

"If you were passing by the station and saw two girls walking with an older man, then please get in touch immediately.

"Likewise, if you saw any suspicious vehicles close to Witton station close to 2am then please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to identify the perpetrators."