A boy aged six has died in hospital after a hit-and-run crash that had earlier killed his two-year-old brother.

The younger boy, two, was in a pushchair and his brother was holding his mother's hand when they were hit by a black Ford Focus in Coventry around 2pm on Thursday (22 February).

The vehicle was later found abandoned with its front right side smashed in and the front windscreen smashed.

West Midlands Police arrested a man and a woman following the crash on MacDonald Road.

Residents said that two people had fled through a park and hid in garages as police searched the area with dogs.

"Police knocked on my door asking if I'd seen a bald man in his fifties and a mixed-race woman," one resident said, according to the Times.

"I then went out on the road and there were police all over the street and dogs. We all helped in the search for them and suddenly the search focused on the park. Police had to cut their way through a gate to access the parkland and then emerged with the suspects in handcuffs."

The witness added: "The man was trying to fight with the officers and get away. The woman was really loud and seemed drunk."

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

One person who lives near the crash scene there was a "smashed" pushchair in the road by the side of a child's scooter.

"The police had taped the road off and there was debris all over the road. I was advised not to go near as the kids were still on the road and I had my young girls. It was very sad to see," she said, according to Sky News.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes said: "We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who hasn't yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare and it's impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues."