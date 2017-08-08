Arsenal have been handed a double transfer boost after Mohamed Elneny and Olivier Giroud committed their futures to the club after being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The former was linked with a move to Leicester City earlier in the transfer window, but rejected all talks of a potential move by stating his commitment to the Gunners. The Egyptian midfielder has been an integral part of Arsene Wenger's team during pre-season and even started in Arsenal's penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the Community Shield.

The 25-year-old midfielder made just 24 appearances in all competitions last season and is behind Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin in the pecking order and if Jack Wilshere is retained he will have another competitor for the midfield role. Elneny, however, is not concerned and is determined to prove his worth by taking any opportunity that comes his way.

"I am staying at Arsenal this season," Elneny said as quoted by the London Evening Standard. "I am 100 per cent focused and will give my best to the club day after day."

"There has been a lot of criticism recently and I wanted to prove that I deserve to play for a big team like Arsenal. That was my best game for Arsenal.

"Winning the Community Shield gives us momentum ahead of the new season. We players talked about the importance of this game," he added.

Giroud, on the other hand, has been constantly linked with a move away with clubs in England and France showing interest in signing him. Everton and West Ham United were linked with moves, while Ligue 1 club Lyon confirmed that Arsenal blocked their move for the Frenchman.

The 30-year-old forward has found it difficult to nail down a regular starting role with Wenger using Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sanchez in the number nine role. Alexandre Lacazette's arrival from Lyon in a club-record deal adds further competition for places and Giroud is certain to find game time limited this season.

Wenger, however, is adamant that Giroud is crucial to his plans for the upcoming campaign, and the striker has now made it clear that he intends to stay and fight for his place. He is also willing to prove to the manager that he deserves a starting role despite the addition of Lacazette.

"I feel good. I'm an Arsenal player, I have two years on my contract at least. I am really focused on the team, on what I have to do when the manager calls on me," Giroud said, as quoted by ESPN.

"It's up to the manager to decide. I'm here to do my best, as always, to make the manager doubt his decisions, give my best for the team, always with the aim of winning the Premier League this season," the France international added.

'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, has dropped a major hint that he could be on his way to Liverpool by liking a post suggesting that he will join the Merseyside club in a £28m ($36.5m) deal. According to the Sun, the midfielder could be part of Jurgen Klopp's overhaul to fill the void that could be left by Philippe Coutinho's potential departure to Barcelona.

The 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder, who has also been used in the wing-back role recently, is in the final year of his contract with the club and has yet refused to put pen-to-paper on a new deal. Wenger is adamant that he will remain with the club, but they could alter their stance if a big bid does arrive from one of the interested clubs, which also includes Chelsea.