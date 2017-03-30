Glastonbury 2017 promises to be a truly star-studded affair with Katy Perry, Barry Gibb and Stormzy among acts joining the full line-up of 86 acts. Rock bands Radiohead and Foo Fighters and pop superstar Ed Sheeran were previously confirmed as headliners.

The Somerset festival returns to Worthy Farm for another year, kicking off on 21 June and drawing to a close on 25 June. Following in the footsteps of Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton, former Bee Gees star Gibb will take charge of the coveted "legend slot" on the Sunday afternoon. Nile Rodgers will also return to the Glastonbury stage with his band Chic while Michael Jackson's brothers, The Jacksons, will make their debut at the festival.

Other notable acts heading to Europe's largest open-air festival, include Lorde, Solange Knowles, Kris Kristofferson, Laura Marling, the xx, Biffy Clyro, Haim and Alt-J. The grime scene will prove to be a dominant presence at this year's Glastonbury with chart-topper Stormzy, Skepta's Boy Better Know collective, Dizzee Rascal and Wiley also confirmed to perform over the weekend of music.

Reacting to the line-up additions, one potential festival-goer tweeted: "What a fantastic line up at Glastonbury this year," while another enthused: "Roll on summer! Plenty there to keep my dancing boots occupied." Another chimed in: "Sooo excited about Glastonbury the line up looks amazing so far!!"

Around 135,000 tickets were released for Glastonbury 2017, which will take its traditional break during summer 2018 before returning the following year. British rockers Radiohead will launch the festival on 23 June followed by the Foo Fighters on 24 June leaving Sheeran to close the weekend on Sunday. However, the all-male headline bill prompted criticism from music fans who addressed the lack of female acts and called for diversity.