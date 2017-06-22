Revellers have begun arriving at the Glastonbury 2017 camp so the countdown is well and truly on until the music kicks off.
Radiohead, the Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are doing the honours of headlining the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival this June but there are, of course, hundreds of other acts worth watching. Notably, Bee Gees star Barry Gibb will grace the iconic legend's slot on Sunday afternoon.
Due to the sheer size of Glastonbury Festival, it can be difficult to navigate around the site but this rundown of key stage times will help festival-goers avoid clashes with their favourite acts.
FRIDAY 23 JUNE
Pyramid Stage
10.45 - 11.30am: Hacienda Classical
12.15 - 1pm: Paul Carrack
1.30 - 2.15pm: Blossoms
2.45 - 3.45pm: First Aid Kit
4.15 - 5.15pm: Kris Kristofferson
5.45 - 6.45pm: Royal Blood
7.30 - 8.30pm: The xx
9.30 - 11.45pm: Radiohead
Other Stage
11am - noon: The Pretenders
12.25 - 1.15pm: Charli XCX
1.40 - 2.30pm: Nothing But Thieves
3 - 3.50pm: Circa Waves
4.20 - 5.10pm: Glass Animals
5.40 - 6.35pm: Halsey
7.05 - 8.05pm: George Ezra
8.45 - 9.45pm: Lorde
10.30 - 11.45pm - Major Lazer
West Holts Stage
12 - 1pm: Hot 8 Brass Band
1.30 - 2.15pm: Henry Wu Presents The Kamaal Williams Ensemble
2.45 - 3.45pm: Ata Kak
4.15 - 5.15pm: Pat Thomas & The Kwashibu Band
5.45 - 6.45pm: Kate Tempest
7.15 - 20.15pm: Little Dragon
8.45 - 9.45pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
10.30 - 11.40pm: Dizzee Rascal
SATURDAY 24 JUNE
Pyramid Stage
10.45 - 11.30am: The Bootleg Beatles With The Pepperland Sinfonia
11.55 - 12.45pm: Vieux Farka Touré
1.15 - 2.15pm: Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
2.45 - 3.45pm: Craig David
4.15 - 5.15pm: Run The Jewels
6 - 7.00pm: Katy Perry
7.45 - 8.45pm: The National
9.45 - 11.45pm: Foo Fighters
Other Stage
11 - 11.45: Gabrielle Aplin
12.05 - 12.50pm: Whitney
1.15 - 2.15pm: British Sea Power
2.45 - 3.45pm: Wild Beasts
4.15 - 5.15pm: Kaiser Chiefs
5.45 - 6.45pm: Liam Gallagher
7.15 - 8.00pm: Wiley
8.30 - 9.30pm: Stormzy
10.30 - 11.45pm: Alt-J
West Holts Stage
11.30 - 12.30pm: Khruangbin
1 - 2.00pm: Afriquoi
2.30 - 3.30pm: Thundercat
4 - 5.00pm: BADBADNOTGOOD
5.30 - 6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals
7.00 - 8.00pm: The Avalanches
8.30 - 9.30pm: Solange
10.15 - 11.45pm: The Jacksons
SUNDAY 25 JUNE
Pyramid Stage
10.30 - 11.10am: The Black Dyke Band
11.35 - 12.15pm: Orchestra Baobab
12.45 - 1.45pm: Jamie Cullum
2.15 - 3.15pm: Laura Marling
4 - 5.15pm: Barry Gibb
5.45 - 6.45pm: Chic
7.30 - 8.45pm: Biffy Clyro
9.45 - 11.15pm: Ed Sheeran
Other Stage
11 - 11.45am: Slaves
12.15 - 1.05pm: Deaf Havana
1.35 - 2.25pm: Dropkick Murphys
2.55 - 3.45pm: Rag'N'Bone Man
4.15 - 5.05pm: Kodaline
5.35 - 6.25pm: Haim
6.55 - 7.55pm: Courteeners
8.35 - 9.25pm: Emeli Sande
10.15 - 11.15pm: Boy Better Know
West Holts Stage
11.30 - 12.30pm: House Gospel Choir
12.45 - 1.45pm: Ryley Walker
2.15 - 3.15pm: Yorkston, Thorne And Khan
5.15 - 6.15pm: Shaggy
6.45 - 7.45pm: The Cinematic Orchestra
8.15 - 9.15pm: Moderat
10 - 11.15pm: Justice