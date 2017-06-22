Revellers have begun arriving at the Glastonbury 2017 camp so the countdown is well and truly on until the music kicks off.

Radiohead, the Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are doing the honours of headlining the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival this June but there are, of course, hundreds of other acts worth watching. Notably, Bee Gees star Barry Gibb will grace the iconic legend's slot on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the sheer size of Glastonbury Festival, it can be difficult to navigate around the site but this rundown of key stage times will help festival-goers avoid clashes with their favourite acts.

FRIDAY 23 JUNE

Pyramid Stage

10.45 - 11.30am: Hacienda Classical

12.15 - 1pm: Paul Carrack

1.30 - 2.15pm: Blossoms

2.45 - 3.45pm: First Aid Kit

4.15 - 5.15pm: Kris Kristofferson

5.45 - 6.45pm: Royal Blood

7.30 - 8.30pm: The xx

9.30 - 11.45pm: Radiohead

Other Stage

11am - noon: The Pretenders

12.25 - 1.15pm: Charli XCX

1.40 - 2.30pm: Nothing But Thieves

3 - 3.50pm: Circa Waves

4.20 - 5.10pm: Glass Animals

5.40 - 6.35pm: Halsey

7.05 - 8.05pm: George Ezra

8.45 - 9.45pm: Lorde

10.30 - 11.45pm - Major Lazer

West Holts Stage

12 - 1pm: Hot 8 Brass Band

1.30 - 2.15pm: Henry Wu Presents The Kamaal Williams Ensemble

2.45 - 3.45pm: Ata Kak

4.15 - 5.15pm: Pat Thomas & The Kwashibu Band

5.45 - 6.45pm: Kate Tempest

7.15 - 20.15pm: Little Dragon

8.45 - 9.45pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

10.30 - 11.40pm: Dizzee Rascal

SATURDAY 24 JUNE

Pyramid Stage

10.45 - 11.30am: The Bootleg Beatles With The Pepperland Sinfonia

11.55 - 12.45pm: Vieux Farka Touré

1.15 - 2.15pm: Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

2.45 - 3.45pm: Craig David

4.15 - 5.15pm: Run The Jewels

6 - 7.00pm: Katy Perry

7.45 - 8.45pm: The National

9.45 - 11.45pm: Foo Fighters

Other Stage

11 - 11.45: Gabrielle Aplin

12.05 - 12.50pm: Whitney

1.15 - 2.15pm: British Sea Power

2.45 - 3.45pm: Wild Beasts

4.15 - 5.15pm: Kaiser Chiefs

5.45 - 6.45pm: Liam Gallagher

7.15 - 8.00pm: Wiley

8.30 - 9.30pm: Stormzy

10.30 - 11.45pm: Alt-J

West Holts Stage

11.30 - 12.30pm: Khruangbin

1 - 2.00pm: Afriquoi

2.30 - 3.30pm: Thundercat

4 - 5.00pm: BADBADNOTGOOD

5.30 - 6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals

7.00 - 8.00pm: The Avalanches

8.30 - 9.30pm: Solange

10.15 - 11.45pm: The Jacksons

SUNDAY 25 JUNE

Pyramid Stage

10.30 - 11.10am: The Black Dyke Band

11.35 - 12.15pm: Orchestra Baobab

12.45 - 1.45pm: Jamie Cullum

2.15 - 3.15pm: Laura Marling

4 - 5.15pm: Barry Gibb

5.45 - 6.45pm: Chic

7.30 - 8.45pm: Biffy Clyro

9.45 - 11.15pm: Ed Sheeran

Other Stage

11 - 11.45am: Slaves

12.15 - 1.05pm: Deaf Havana

1.35 - 2.25pm: Dropkick Murphys

2.55 - 3.45pm: Rag'N'Bone Man

4.15 - 5.05pm: Kodaline

5.35 - 6.25pm: Haim

6.55 - 7.55pm: Courteeners

8.35 - 9.25pm: Emeli Sande

10.15 - 11.15pm: Boy Better Know

West Holts Stage

11.30 - 12.30pm: House Gospel Choir

12.45 - 1.45pm: Ryley Walker

2.15 - 3.15pm: Yorkston, Thorne And Khan

5.15 - 6.15pm: Shaggy

6.45 - 7.45pm: The Cinematic Orchestra

8.15 - 9.15pm: Moderat

10 - 11.15pm: Justice