A former star of the hit musical TV show Glee has been found dead as he awaited sentencing on child pornography charges.

Mark Salling, who played the bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman in the series was 35 years old. Salling had been scheduled for sentencing on 7 March after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Salling's computer was found to contain over 50,000 images of child porn, prosecutors said.

Salling's lawyer has not confirmed the cause of Salling's death although TMZ reports that law enforcement believe it was suicide and that the actor's body was found near a baseball field in Sunland, where he lived.

TMZ reported in October that Salling had self-harmed in his home, although his lawyer denied the story.

Numerous people on social media came out to mourn Salling's death while many made comments that his actions did not warrant sympathy.

After a plea deal, he was expected to get a sentence of between four and seven years in prison.