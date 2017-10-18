Tottenham Hotspur icon Glenn Hoddle believes Harry Kane will ultimately leave the club as he can "only be a Spurs man for so long".

The 24-year-old failed to score as north Londoners secured a creditable draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (17 October), but hit the bar and played a pivotal role in Spurs taking the lead, as his backheel flick ricocheted off Raphael Varane and into the net.

The result leaves Spurs joint top of their group alongside the Spanish giants, who are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing the England striker. Kane has scored 11 goals across the Premier League and the Champions League since the beginning of September.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to smash their transfer record by offering a fee of €200m (£174m) to sign Kane, while Manchester United have also been linked with the striker, amid questions over whether failure to win silverware at Tottenham could lead to his departure.

Hoddle, who played for Spurs for 12 seasons from 1975 until 1987, admitted his former side were unlikely to be able to hold on to their talisman much longer.

"He will go eventually," he said on BT Sport after the game.

"I mean he is a Spurs man through and through [but] you can only say 'I'm a Spurs man' for so long."

Hoddle insisted he did not believe Kane wanted to leave Spurs, for whom he has scored 94 goals in all competitions in the last three seasons alone. However, the former Three Lions manager added attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs could end prove too big a temptation for the England international, particularly should he fail to win a trophy with Spurs.

"In the end, agents and whatever will get into him. I think he wants to stay at Tottenham, there's no doubt about it," he added.

"He's good enough to be playing at the very, very top.

"Are the club going to match his ambitions? That's the key."

Kane has scored 36 goals in 32 appearances for Spurs over the course of the calendar year, a better record than that of Real's Cristiano Ronaldo during the same period. Pundit Rio Ferdinand echoed Hoddle's thoughts.

The former Manchester United defender warned Spurs could run the risk of losing Kane, should chairman Daniel Levy not be prepared to break the club's rigid wage structure to hand the striker a more lucrative deal than the £100,000-a-week (€112,020) he signed in December last year.

"Pay the man the money," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"You gotta keep him at the club. If I'm Harry Kane then the chairman... his phone number is the most dialled number on my phone, because I'm telling them there needs to be parity within the league."