The man who made global headlines when he rebuked Donald Trump's immigration rhetoric during the US election campaign has cancelled a speech in Toronto after he was reportedly told that his "travel privileges are being reviewed".

Khizr Khan was born in Pakistan but has been a US citizen for 30 years. He and his wife Ghazala took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention last year to describe the loss of their son, Humayun, who died in the Iraq War in 2004.

Sales of the US constitution spiked after he asked Trump if he had ever read it, and he accused the US president of having "sacrificed nothing and no one".

He also described how the "patriots" in Arlington Cemetery who died defending the US were of "all faiths, genders and ethnicities".

Khan was due to give a speech on Tuesday (7 March) in Canada about tolerance but has been told his privileges were being reviewed, according to CTV's Rosa Hwang.

In a statement, Khan said: "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why." CTV said that Khan had no further comment to make.

Ramsey Talks, which was organising the event in Toronto said in a statement: "Late Sunday evening Khizr Khan, an American citizen for over 30 years, was notified that his travel privileges are being reviewed.

"As a consequence, Mr Khan will not be travelling to Toronto on 7 March to speak about tolerance, understanding, unity and the rule of law. Very regretfully, Ramsay Talks must cancel its luncheon with Mr. Khan. Guests will be given full refunds."

"Mr. Khan offered his sincere apologies to all those who made plans to attend on March 7th", the statement read, according to CityNews.

The new executive order signed by Trump on immigration does not affect US citizens or those from Pakistan.