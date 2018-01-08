Leading Hollywood stars came together on Sunday (7 January) to celebrate the best of television and film at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Most of the actresses turned out in black as a mark of protest against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. Barbara Meier and Blanca Blanco were the only exceptions.

Seth Meyers hosted the event. Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water led the film nominations in seven categories, followed by Steven Spielberg's The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six nominations each.

On the television side, HBO's Big Little Lies scooped up four awards after being nominated in six categories, while FX's Feud: Bette and Joan followed with four nominations.

Here is the complete winners list:

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Winner: Coco

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Winner: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Original Song

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudboumd

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star," The Star

Winner: "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Winner: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

David Thewlis, Fargo

Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best Television Series, Drama

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Winner: The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly's Game

Best Foreign-Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Television Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace