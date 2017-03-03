Google has just begun the rollout of Google Assistant to devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The company has posted a video on YouTube confirming the rollout, although an announcement about it was made a few days ago.

After being available for Google Pixel and Pixel XL, which are the first Android devices to come with built-in Google Assistant, the voice assistant is now up for more Android devices with Google Play Services.

So if you own devices like Galaxy S7, LG V20 or HTC 10, you should be able to take advantage of the service. LG's newly launched G6 flagship also has built-in Google Assistant. With Google Assistant on your Android device, you could be more productive. You may ask anything and expect a quick reply. Whether it's about the news, weather, traffic, sports, sharing YouTube videos or searching for photos and accessing playlists, Google Assistant can help you with everything.

To get started with Google Assistant, all you need to do is long press the home button or say Ok Google.

Gummi Hafsteinsson, product lead for Google Assistant, in a statement issued on 26 February said the rollout would begin with English users in the US, followed by Australia, Canada and the UK and German speakers in Germany. The company promises to add support for more languages over the coming year.

"Our goal is to make the Assistant available anywhere you need it. It came to Android Wear 2.0 — via new smartwatches — just a few weeks ago and, as we previewed in January, the Assistant is also coming to TVs and cars. With this update, hundreds of millions of Android users will now be able to try out the Google Assistant," said Hafsteinsson.