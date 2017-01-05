With Amazon's Alexa technology making waves at CES 2017 − appearing in everything from robots to fridges − Google has fired back with expansion plans for its own voice-activated mouthpiece, Google Assistant.

The tech giant has announced that its chatty personal assistant, which first appeared on Google's Pixel smartphone range, is headed to various Android TV media players, multiple in-car "infotainment" systems, as well as the next generation of Android Wear smartwatches.

Google revealed in a blog post that the technology, which also resides in the Alphabet subsidiary's Amazon Echo rival, Google Home, will launch on Android TV streaming devices in the US "in the coming months."

The tech's addition will allow users to control playback, find streaming content on Netflix, Amazon Video and other services, and answer questions via internet searches, all with simple voice commands.

Nvidia's updated Shield TV will be among the first devices to introduce the tech to television sets, with other Android Marshmallow and Nougat players − such as Sharp Aquos, Sony Bravia and Xiaomi Mi Box − also mentioned.

The blog post also touched on the tech's future on smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0 software, as well as its inclusion in car systems from manufacturers such as Daimler and Hyundai. The latter car maker detailed how its Blue Link software will function alongside Google Assistant at the Las Vegas show, talking up its connected car features, such as remotely locking doors and sounding the horn. That'll teach passers-by.

While Google Assistant has found its way to many through the Allo messaging app, smart home enthusiasts in the UK are still waiting for Google to announce a European release date for the Google Home smart speaker. The Amazon Echo rival launched in the US on 4 November, but aside from importing it from US websites, the well-received device has yet reach other markets.