Just five months into its life-cycle, the Google Pixel 2 continues to battle problems reported by users.

The first issue was the OLED screen, which people were saying had an extreme blue hue to it. It was apparently even bad for an OLED (where blue hues are expected). Then, to make things way worse, some users started noticing burn in on the display. Like something from a 2008 plasma TV, leaving it on the same image for too long would leave a permanent imprint for you to look at.

There were a bunch of other faults reported - such as clicking noises, random reboots and faulty headphone adaptors - but now, another has surfaced.

According to Android Police, the Pixel 2 XL will not charge rapidly unless the temperature of the room is at least 20 degrees Celsius.

And the worst part? The Pixel 2 XL still tells you its "charging rapidly", even when it is not. Instead of charging at 18W or higher, in cold temperatures the Pixel 2 XL struggles to reach 4W.

In their tests, Android Police charged the phone at below 16 degrees and around room temperature at 24 degrees. The test also compared the Pixel XL and OnePlus 5T. All three dropped charging rates in colder conditions, but the Pixel 2 XL reduction was around four times as bad.

The Pixel XL and OnePlus 5T charging rates fell by 3.167W and 3.731W respectively. The Pixel 2 XL plummeted from 16.36W to 3.8W (12.5W difference) in the cold.

Google has told Android Police that it is working on a solution to the problem. There have been no reports of issues on the regular Pixel 2 model.