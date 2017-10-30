Emojis have replaced words in the world of online communication. So it comes as no surprise that users are particular about what these icons represent. So much so that people took to Twitter to debate a Google emoji that they have a big problem with — the cheeseburger.

Since Google rolled out the emoji, people have been complaining that the cheese in the burger is placed incorrectly — under the patty, when it should in fact be placed on top of it so that it can melt over the meat.

Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Whatsapp, Facebook and others all place the cheese on top and Google's error turned into a 'really big' deal.

The debate reached the point where Thomas Baekdal, founder of Baekdal Media, also got involved.

"I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top," he posted online.

The tweet was soon picked up by none other than Google CEO Sundar Pichai who hilariously promised to make the issue a priority. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) If folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" he joked.

Since then, Pichai seems to have kept to his word and the new emoji has moved up the cheese. Rest easy Google users!

While Apple seems to have been one up on its competitor in terms of cheese, it looks like some users now have a problem with the lettuce placement. The emoji shows it under the patty, but as one person pointed out, "You cannot put lettuce at the bottom of a #cheeseburger!!!! It will cook and look/taste awful."

A few others got in on the act as well, taking offence to Samsung's placement of the cheese between the tomato and lettuce.

Thomas Fuchs, who seems to have made finding out errors in emojis a bit of a pastime, also pointed out Google's incorrect beer mug, toilet and cheese icons.