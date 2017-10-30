The public generally celebrates when a celebrity takes the courageous step to come out publicly, but not when they use their sexuality as an excuse for sexually harassing an underage boy, as in the case of Kevin Spacey.

After being accused of hitting on Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14 years old, the actor made a bad situation worse by using his statement of apology to announce that he is gay.

Rapp told Buzzfeed that during a party at the actor's house in 1986, Spacey – then 26 – cornered him in a bedroom and lay down on top of him.

"He was trying to seduce me," the Broadway star alleged. "I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually." Rapp also claimed that the Oscar winner pressed into him before he was able to "wriggle" free and escape.

Spacey responded to the accusation with a Twitter apology stating he was "horrified to hear his story" but did not recall the incident. He then went on to "address other things about my life" and said that he has had relationships with both men and women. "I choose now to live as a gay man," he added.

Considering the climate in which the actor has chosen to come out, Hollywood and the gay community have been quick to voice their anger by pointing out that his act of sexually assaulting a minor should have nothing to do with being gay.