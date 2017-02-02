Three months after its recall the GoPro Karma drone is back. Buyers can now purchase the drone from GoPro.com and select retailers in the US, GoPro announced in a press release.

The initial shipment of the drones would be in limited quantity but the company promises to ramp up the production quickly. The drone would be available in the international market in the spring.

The Karma without a camera is available for $799.99 (£634). The drone along with a Hero5 black costs $1099.99 in the US. The flight kit for Karma Grip is priced at $599.99, which would be available in April.

In November 2016, GoPro had issued a recall of about 2,500 Karma drones after power a failure issue was discovered during the operation.

Without revealing further details the company had then said "A very small number of Karma owners have reported incidents of power failure during operation. We have moved quickly to recall all units of Karma and provide a full refund while we investigate the issue."

However, the company on 1 February said it has identified the issue as related to the latch mechanism which secured the drone's battery. The updated version of the drone now comes with a redesigned battery latch to resolve the issue.

"Karma is the ultimate aerial, handheld and wearable stabilization solution for the GoPro community," GoPro founder and chief executive officer, Nick Woodman in a statement said, "As the consumer drone market continues to grow, Karma delivers the most versatile solution at a very accessible price."