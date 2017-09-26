A man allegedly murdered with a crossbow following a disturbance in Dundee has been named locally as 24-year-old Gordon Diduca.

Diduca, also known as Gordon Adams, was found dead following an incident at Dundonald Court around 11:45pm on Sunday, 24 September.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding his death, but it is alleged he was shot with a bow and arrow after a disturbance at a house party had spilled onto the street.

Witnesses described seeing a Diduca "covered in blood" following reports a crossbow had been fired. At least one other man received minor injuries following the fracas.

Police Scotland have since launched a murder probe and stated they were following one "positive line of inquiry".

One local, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Record: "A man ran over and told me to phone the emergency services because someone had been shot with a crossbow.

"The police and ambulance were slow coming – when they did, they had to wait for two officers with long rifles to turn up.

"They wouldn't go near the flat until the armed officers were here. It seemed to take an age to get help to him.

"At one stage, there must have been about 10 marked and unmarked police cars in the streets. It was mayhem."

Tributes have now been paid to Diduca following his death. Katy Cameron wrote on Facebook: "Can't believe what I'm seeing this morning you were one of the most sound and radge folk I ever met, will be truly missed dude."

Another friend, Mona El, added: "I will treasure all the great times we had and the memories we shared, I only knew you a year but you made it feel like a lifetime with your antics, you'll never be forgotten love you buddy."

Diduca's death is the second to have occurred in his family in a matter of months after his mother recently died of cancer in June.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for the funeral. A message on the page reads: "Our family all pitched in for our mum's funeral and left with no choice but to ask for help. All is appreciated."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a man has died following a disturbance at Dundonald Court in Dundee yesterday at around 11.45pm.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident in Dundee around 10.50pm.

"We dispatched two ambulances and the Tayside trauma team. One male patient was taken to Ninewells hospital while another male casualty refused treatment at the scene."