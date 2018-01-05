Dua Lipa had a huge year in 2017, sweeping the music world with hits like New Rules and Be The One, but she's making waves on social media with her daring snaps too.

The 22-year-old Londoner, who has Kosovar roots, shared a snap from her latest interview for fashion website Refinery 29, which has set pulses racing.

Lipa is seen leaning against a wall inside a house in the retro-style snap in an outfit styled by Lorenzo Posocco.

The singer shows off her svelte yet toned figure in the shot taken by Alexandra Gavillet as she dons a white bralet with a floral print silk miniskirt featuring a very high thigh-split.

The edgy look is completed with an oversized embellished cardigan as she shoots the camera her best pout.

She captioned the snap: "Hi // @refinery29 shot by @alexandra_gavillet", and her nearly six million followers are commenting on it in their droves.

One person wrote: "How gorgeous " as another put: "what a queen"

A third added: "you're so prettyyy I love you so much Have a good day!"

Lipa shared more snaps of the shoot in a previous post, where she thanked the publication for the "lovely interview".

The snaps come as the star has apologised on Twitter yestersay for using the N-word in her 2014 cover of Mila J's song Smoke, Drink, Break-Up.

She belted out the rappers lyrics: "You swear to god you ain't f***ing with a n****".

Lipa admitted she should never have "gone there" when making a public apology for using the racist slur in the recording of her song.

The star, who attended Sylvia Young Theatre School as a youngster, told her Twitter following: "In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone.

"I didn't say the full word but I can admit I shouldn't have gone there at all and that a different word could've been record altogether to avoid offence and confusion."

She also admitted to not thinking the incident through, adding: "I wasn't thinking it through at the time ... I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended x".

Fans appeared to forgive the singer, with one person replying: "honestly idk why people are bringing up stuff from 2014 just to stir up sh*t , but thank u for this you're an angel! Xx".

As another wrote: "Realizing your past mistakes, learning from them and growing are important steps that everyone should take. I respect you so much for doing this".