It's been over three years since Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released, and Rockstar Games has only recently turned its attention to a new game. GTA 6 is still years away, but there's still immense interest and excitement for the inevitable sequel.

That interest and excitement has been exploited in Brazil, where a game claiming to be the next Grand Theft Auto (poorly) has been spotted on sale... for PlayStation 2. Not just that, but the fake game's cover is a ludicrous hatchet job.

Photographic evidence of the fake game was shared on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.

The cover even has Grand Theft Auto 5's Roman numeral V in tact, just with 'Six' crudely written over it and a '6' next to it for good measure. There's also unofficial Grand Theft Auto artwork, and for some reason a picture of actress Summer Glau from failed mid-2000s Fox series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Rockstar Games' GTA series is so enormously popular around the world that such bootlegs are commonplace in places like Brazil, Thailand and Indonesia. Here's some of the incredible fakes that have been available in Indonesia over the years.

More often than not, the fakes contain discs with heavily-modded versions of 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

There has been no official word from Rockstar or studio-owners Take Two regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, but given the enormous success of GTA 5 - 70 million copies sold as of November 2016 - it is certain to happen one day.

In the meantime, Rockstar is working on Red Dead Redemption 2, which it announced back in October with a short trailer. The sequel to the classic 2010 western is set for release later this year.

