Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has been urged to try and replicate Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Vincent Wanyama by Gunners icon Ian Wright.

Xhaka, a summer signing from Borussia Monchengladbach, has endured a week to forget after he was shown his second red card of the season – and his ninth in less than three years – against Burnley on Sunday (22 January).

The Switzerland international was shown a straight red for lunging in on Clarets' midfielder Steven Defour, disappointing his manager who later commented: "He has to control his game, and not punish the team with his lack of control and his tackling."

With Xhaka struggling to keep his cool, Wanyama has been a picture of calm at the base of Tottenham's midfield this season, with Wright adamant the under-fire Arsenal star should follow his lead to avoid landing his side in more trouble this term.

"When you look at strong players, look at Wanyama's performances for Spurs at the moment," Wright told BBC's 606 podcast. "You don't see that type of tackle. He seems to be in control. He [Wanyama] gives the ball [to his teammates] very simple. He does his job in front of the back four. We have to hope with time that Xhaka will improve that side of the game because he needs to."

Xhaka saw red for the first time as an Arsenal player back in October against Swansea City after a cynical trip on Modou Barrow that stopped a Swans attack in its tracks. After his second of the season against Burnley, he is now facing a four-match ban that will rule him out of the FA Cup fourth round clash with Southampton and Premier League matches against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City.

Xhaka's week worsened on Tuesday following claims he racially abused British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow, allegedly calling one worker a "f****** white b****".