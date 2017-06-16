Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka thinks that Mesut Ozil will stay at the club beyond the end of the summer and hopes that he will be joined by Alexis Sanchez. Both their contracts expire after the end of the 2017/18 season.

Both players are yet to sign a new deal with Sanchez being heavily scouted by the likes of Bayern Munich, and a host of Premier league clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City also interested.

The north London club failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger and it was believed that a lack of European action would prove fatal in deciding their future.

However, Xhaka is hopeful that the Gunners will be able to convince both players to stay, as they stick out of the team with their quality and losing them together would be a massive blow to their hopes of putting up a title challenge next season.

"I think so," Xhaka told Sport Bild when asked if Ozil will stay, as quoted by ESPN. "I owe a lot to him, he helped me a lot in the beginning. The relationship to him is obviously, due to the language, a bit closer."

He was less forthcoming when asked about his feelings on Sanchez's future at the club, stating that the Chilean is a very important part of the Gunners team and losing him would be a cataclysmic blow in the grand scheme of themes.

Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions last season including the finals of the FA Cup, which Arsene Wenger won for the third time in four years in what was a disappointing season in its entirety for Arsenal.

"Of course, I hope that he won't [leave]," Xhaka added on Sanchez. "His qualities on the field are incredible. He scored many goals and is also extremely important off the field. And he is an awesome guy. Alexis can play for any team in the world — just like Mesut Ozil. I had the privilege to play with many great players, but those two stick out."