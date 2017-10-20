TV presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will reunite with Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry later this year for a one-off BBC show, in which the trio will spread some good old Christmas cheer in South Wales.

Mary, Mel and Sue's Surprise Party will air over the Christmas period and will see the popular Bake Off hosts travel to the Welsh community, which has been rocked by hard times in recent years.

The three stars departed Bake Off last year when the much-loved show made a jump to Channel 4. Berry's fellow judge Paul Hollywood stayed with the show, which is currently airing its eighth series.

"Mary, Mel and Sue will sprinkle their festive magic on its residents, who, despite their setbacks, have pulled together to open a community centre," reads a BBC press release.

"With their local school and post office closing, the centre has become a lifeline for young children and elderly pensioners alike, providing everything from regular hot meals to weekly bingo.

"Usually, the volunteers at the centre try and make Christmas as special as possible, but this year, they're in for the shock of their lives, as Mary, Mel and Sue will surprise them with the most magnificent Christmas party the town has ever seen."

Mary Berry will be putting together a Christmas dinner with local helpers, while Mel and Sue set the stage for the festivities.

The show will mark the first time the trio have appeared on screen together since two Bake Off Christmas specials last year.

Since the end of the show, they've gone their separate ways. Sue has presented her The Ganges with Sue Perkins documentary series while Berry has signed up to host a new cookery competition with Claudia Winkleman.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: "What a lovely chance for BBC One to help bring a community together and give something back to some incredible volunteers this Christmas, especially when the surprise party is organised by Mary, Mel and Sue!"

"What could be a more joyful Christmas treat than reuniting the brilliant Mary, Mel and Sue around such a heart-warming, important event?" Head of Commissioning David Bridley added.

"I can't wait to see the reaction of the community they're surprising, as our trio shine a light on those who have gone the extra mile to make life a little easier for their neighbours."

The BBC has yet to announce exactly when Mary, Mel and Sue's Surprise Party will air.