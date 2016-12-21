Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was shot in south-east London in the early evening on Tuesday (20 December).

Officers were called to reports of a man suffering a gunshot injury near Kidbrooke Green Park in Greenwich at 7.30pm.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to a south London hospital where he is being treated for an injury to his foot.

The Met Police said his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The shooting, which happened in Rochester Way at the junction with Nelson Mandela Road, saw a section of the park and road cordoned off until the next morning as detectives searched for evidence.

Officers say they are still searching for the gunman and no arrests have been made.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 020 8247 4863, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.