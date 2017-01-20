At least one person has been killed and several others injured when a "rogue car" reportedly ploughed through a footpath in Melbourne's busy business centre on Friday (20 January).

Local media reports suggest a toddler was among those injured when a man drove his vehicle out-of-control and rammed into pedestrians around 1.30pm local time (2.30am GMT) near Bourke Street mall.

"There was a car that just sped along the footpath and hit people," one witness reportedly told police at the scene.

The man who caused the commotion has been arrested following the incident, Australian news media cited police as saying.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the events are still being determined and we will provide further information when it comes to hand," Victoria police said in a statement.

There have been conflicting reports on the number of people injured.

Some reports suggested there were gunshots heard at the scene. However, it is unclear who fired the shots.

Emergency services were called to the scene to attend to those wounded.

Access to the roads leading to the mall has been closed following the incident.

Melbourne's central business district (CBD), where the incident occurred is thought to be Australia's major financial centre.