Swansea City playmaker and Everton target Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at The Liberty Stadium but has not completely ruled out a move away from the club this summer. The Icelandic international, 27, played a key role in Swansea's survival bid, scoring nine goals and providing 13 Premier League assists, and his form has predictably led to speculation of a move to a bigger club.

Sigurdsson is currently enjoying his second spell at Swansea after plying his trade at Tottenham for a couple of years, and is still content with life in south Wales despite being involved in relegation battles over the last couple of years.

Everton were interested in signing him on the summer and are ready to try and tempt Sigurdsson to Goodison Park once again. The Swans recently slapped a £35m price tag on their coveted asset, who has no intention of forcing through a move to Ronald Koeman's men.

"I expect to stay," Sigurdsson told WalesOnline. "I signed a new contract last summer and I've got three years left, so it's down to the club if they want to sell me. It's down to them, but I'm very happy here.

"I'm not trying to leave, not desperate to go or anything. It's not like I want to go, it's just very calm and I'm not focused or concentrating on what people are writing.

"It doesn't bother me what people are talking about. It's been easy in the last couple of months because we've been in a very serious position in the league, so it's been easy to concentrate on that. I think it'll continue to be like that because whatever happens, happens. As I said, I'm happy here; I've played a lot of football and the goals and the assists have been coming for last three years.

"We've played some good football apart from maybe a year and a half. Things haven't been going well as I have liked but I have still enjoyed the pressure of being in this situation. We're happy it's finished and we're safe. It didn't look good around Christmas time, not going to lie, so to be safe with a game to go is a very good feeling."

Everton boss Koeman is set to spend heavily in the summer but he may have to part with a substantial amount of his budget in order to tempt the former Reading star to Merseyside.

The Dutchman may be searching for a replacement for contract rebel Ross Barkley in the summer, but his immediate focus is on Everton's final game of the season against Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium on Sunday (21 May).