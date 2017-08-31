The agent of Hajduk Split attacker Nikola Vlasic is confident his client's move to Everton will be wrapped up before the transfer deadline and is almost certain the 19-year-old will be granted a work permit ahead of his €10m move to Goodison Park.

Vlasic is poised to join Ronald Koeman's men after he impressed the Dutchman and director of football Steve Walsh during Everton's Europa League qualifying tie against Hajduk earlier this month. Recent reports suggested that the Toffees had struck a deal with the Croatian outfit on Tuesday (30 August), with club president Ivan Kos seemingly favouring "financial stability".

But despite agreeing a deal for the talented teenager, who can operate in a number of attacking positions, there were slight concerns over Vlasic's eligibility for a work permit. But Vlasic's agent Tonci Martic has moved to quash those fears, confirming that the deal is "very close" while promising to speak about Hajduk's proposed club-record sale at greater length in due course.

"Today the job should be finished, we are very close," Martic told Croatian outlet Index. "Work permit shouldn't be a problem. We are in the middle of it, but soon we will have time to speak more in detail about this great deal."

Everton will be encouraged by Martic's recent comments, but Koeman will certainly hope Vlasic is not the final arrival on Merseyside this summer. The former Southampton manager has spoken of his desire to sign a left-sided central defender and a powerful striker, but options for both positions are seemingly thin on the ground.

A deal for Barcelona outcast Thomas Vermaelen is now extremely unlikely. The former Arsenal defender was on Everton's radar and the Toffees reportedly made an offer to bring him back to the Premier League on Wednesday, but the Catalan giants have decided against sanctioning a move with defensive cover seemingly scarce at the Camp Nou.

Everton are also hoping to recruit a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United almost two months ago. Lucas Perez, Michy Batshuayi and Raul Jimenez have all been linked in recent days, but deals for the trio are unlikely as things stand.