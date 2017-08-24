Live Goals from Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye gave the Toffees the advantage after last week's first-leg clash on Merseyside.

Ronald Koeman's side have travelled without Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez but there could be a full debut for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman and Ross Barkley all still unavailable.

Now 20:26 Much better from Everton in the last few minutes. Calvert-Lewin does brilliantly down the left, reaching the byline and lifting a cross intowards Rooney. A defender manages to nod it out of his path, but only as far as Sigurdsson who hits a fine volley across the face of goal, only to see it swerve just wide of the far post.

4 min 20:21 Half a chance for Rooney there. Keane is fouled in the build up as he plays the ball down the right but the referee plays the advantage with Lookman picking it up. He swings a beaut of a cross into the box towards the former Manchester United skipper but he mistimes his jump and it';s an easy save for the goalkeeper.

7 min 20:19 Good stuff from the home side again as they switch the ball swiftly from right to left, feeding Erceg just inside the box. He has time to take the ball down but instead rushes it, dragging a poor effort past goal that won't trouble Pickford.

11 min 20:14 Radosevic instead decides to hammer a shot on goal that is easily blocked by the Everton wall.

12 min 20:14 Hajduk have started the better of the two sides here and now they have a chance to load the box with Radosevic standing over the free kick.

20 min 20:06 Jordan Pickford rushes out of goal and gets into a tangle with Erceg as the Split striker breaks through one on one, bringing him down inside the box. Penalty? Nope, the flag had already been raised for offside - although replays suggest that was the wrong call.

24 min 20:02 A minute in and Besic tries his luck with an ambitious half volley from just outside the box after Split failed to convincingly clear a corner. His effort bounces wide of the post however.

38 min 19:48 After announcing his decision to retire from international football, Wayne Rooney is now determined to prolong his career at the top of club football. Since returning to Merseyside, he hasn't done too badly in his bid to do just that, scoring twice in his opening two league matches of the season. He starts up front tonight.

1 hr 19:21 Ronald Koeman has opted for a pretty strong XI this evening. Idrissa Gueye is the only notable absentee; he is given the night off with Morgan Schneiderlin, who will miss Sunday's meeting with Chelsea after picking up a red card in the draw with Manchester City, partnering Mo Besic in midfield. Ademola Lookman, today named in the England Under-21 squad, starts in attack with Wayne Rooney leading the line for the Toffees. ðŸ“‹ | Team news is in! Here's our XI and subs to face @hajduk in the second leg of the @EuropaLeague play-off... COYB! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/vu57CBAGx0 — Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2017

1 hr 18:53 Everton fans have been warned not to walk around in club colours and to not display club flags in public areas while in Croatia this evening. Split's infamous Torcida Ultras threw missiles and attempted to force their way onto the Goodison Park pitch in the first-leg on Merseyside last week, forcing the game to be briefly stopped as stewards struggled to contain the away support.

1 hr 18:49 Ronald Koeman on Everton making a statement in Europe this season. "It is the ambition of the club, the ambition of the manager and the ambition of the players to be part of Europe. You like to play European football. I have been watching European football for the past three years, it is really nice on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – but you like to be involved. "Our way to play is to control the game and to score goals. We have a good advantage but we still have 90-95 minutes to play. We need to be strong on Thursday night to get into the group stage."

1 hr 18:44 Ronald Koeman's on Gylfi Sigurdsson's chances making his debut tonight. "I need to make the decision. He got game time on Monday and now the decision is whether he starts tomorrow or comes on during the game. We have one more session [on Wednesday evening], then I will make that decision on Thursday morning."

1 hr 18:38 Team news: Everton Gylfi Sigurdsson came off the bench for his Everton debut against Manchester City on Monday but a full debut could beckon tonight. Ronald Koeman was giving nothing away as he addressed the press this week, suggesting he will make a late decision on whether the Iceland international is ready or not.

1 hr 18:34 Team news: Everton Among the other absentees for the Toffees tonight is James McCarthy, who is struggling with a knee injury. Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie [both knee], Seamus Coleman [leg] and Ross Barkley [hamstring] also remain sidelined.