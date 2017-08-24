Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah have been handed their maiden England senior call-ups after being named in Gareth Southgate's 28-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia.

Twenty-four-year-old Maguire moved to Leicester City from Hull City in a deal worth £17m in the summer and has impressed in his early outings for the Foxes, while Sierra Leone-born Chalobah left Chelsea for Watford for £5m during the off-season after 12 years at Stamford Bridge.

Everton's Jordan Pickford is the only other uncapped played named in the squad, as one of four goalkeepers alongside Tom Heaton, Joe Hart and the fit-again Jack Butland. Danny Welbeck returns to the fold after having not represented his country since March 2016.

Wayne Rooney is omitted after announcing his international retirement earlier in the week, but Southgate has admitted the door is "always open" to a return for England's all-time record goalscorer.

Among the other players to miss out, centrally due to injury, include Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw and Ross Barkley of Everton.

England face Malta on Friday 1 September in Ta'Qail before hosting Slovenia on Monday 4 September at Wembley. The Three Lions are on course to qualify for next year's World Cup and are top of Group F after winning four of their six games.