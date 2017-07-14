The most eligible bachelors in royalty and pop met on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new film Dunkirk last night (14 July), as Harry Styles and Prince Harry looking delighted to be in each other's company. Cue the sound of girls screaming around the world.

Prince Harry, 32, met members of the cast and crew at the premiere in London's Leicester Square for the movie directed by Christopher Nolan. Styles makes his acting debut in the World War II movie, which explored the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France.

Since Styles has not made many public appearances of late, fans went wild for his sharp appearance at the premiere. Wearing a dapper double-breasted dark blue-green Gucci suit with a white unbuttoned shirt, Styles looked fit to meet a prince.

The 23-year-old actor and singer shook hands with Prince Harry and the pair appeared to make light conversation with a few giggles. The last time these Harrys met was in November 2015 at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance in London where One Direction performed.

Prince Harry asked the then long-haired Styles: "When was the last time you had a haircut?"

Though the singer told the royal that he had no plans on cutting his mop anytime soon, we reckon the conversation between them last night may have involved Styles' newly trimmed 'do.

Without mocking his hair, Prince Harry apparently congratulated Styles on his silver screen achievement and the incredible movie he was a part of, saying: "It's a story that needed to be told," according to People.

Fans went wild over Harry meeting Harry, with one Twitter user writing: "Prince Harry with Harry Styles or should I say Harry Edward Styles with Prince Harry! OMG OMG OMG!"

Another put: "Prince Harry: 'Hi I'm Harry the Prince of country.' Harry Styles: 'Hi, I'm Harry Styles, the Prince of world & hearts.'" #Dunkirkpremiere"

Dunkirk also stars Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy and concerns the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940, and is told from three perspectives – the land, sea and air.