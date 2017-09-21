EastEnders viewers have accused actress Lacey Turner of taking a leaf out of Kylie Jenner's book, by plumping up her lips.

The 29-year-old BBC soap star – who married Matt Kay earlier this month – looked as though she may have gotten lip fillers in Tuesday night's (19 September) episode.

After her character Stacey took baby Arthur to hospital to find out if he had inherited Kush's heart condition, viewers' attention quickly turned to the actress' heftier pout.

One forthright fan tweeted: "Has stacey had lip fillers?? She looks ridiculous!!!#Eastenders", while another put: "What is going on with Stacey's lips? #EastEnders".

A third added: "Just noticed, has Stacey done something to her lips? #eastenders".

The rest of the episode wasn't so great for Stacey as she discovered that Arthur needed to wait a whole week to see a specialist.

She also found out that Martin – who she visited for the first time behind bars – had been attacked during his short stay after being jailed for pushing a police officer – and revealed his horrific injuries.

Meanwhile, Turner's new husband shared an intimate snap from his wedding to the EastEnders star, gushing that their special day was "the proudest moment of my life".

The happy couple tied the knot earlier this month in a romantic ceremony in Ibiza, they had been dating since 2006. Turner wore a gorgeous couture wedding gown by Lebanese designer Bourhan Basma. Kay wrote: "You stole my heart when I was only 15 years old and I've loved you ever since.

"This is the proudest moment of my life and I owe it all to you Lay Kay #wifey #mytypeonpaper.

"Thanks to everyone who came it wouldn't of been the same without you all" he added.

Turner's character has proven popular with soap fans and critics, with the actress winning multiple awards for her portrayal including four National Television Awards and six British Soap Awards.