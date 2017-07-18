Ed Sheeran has had enough of internet trolls posting hateful and mean comments about him and took drastic action to block them out. Fans of the singer were in for a shock on 17 July when they noticed that Sheeran had shut down his Twitter account.

The move comes a day after the Shape Of You hitmaker's cameo appearance in Game Of Thrones' season 7 premiere. His appearance on the show was met by a mix of positive and harsh criticism and by the looks of things, it may have driven him to exit Twitter.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old told The Sun that he was quitting the social media site because of the mean things people were continuously saying about him. "One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it," he told the tabloid. "The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

At the time, he did clarify that his account would still be active but would be manned by someone else.

While he is not willing to bear with the haters on Twitter, Sheeran seems in good spirits on Instagram where he continues to post photos. After sharing a GoT on-the-set photo, the English singer shared the news that he will be appearing next on The Simpsons. "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on," he captioned a screenshot of an Entertainment Weekly article.

While they can still stay connected to their favourite singer, Sheerios were pretty upset that he left Twitter and vented their anger about it.