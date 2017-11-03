US President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka gave a speech on sexual harassment of women, saying it should "never be tolerated", and Twitter immediately slammed her for it in light of her father's earlier behaviour and remarks. During a speech at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo, Japan on Friday (3 November), the White House adviser called for women to be treated with greater respect at work.

"All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect," Ivanka Trump said. "This takes many forms, including harassment, which can never be tolerated."

Her remarks come amid growing attention towards sexual harassment after claims against producer Harvey Weinstein rocked Hollywood and almost every other industry with allegations emerging against notable figures in other industries as well.

Although well-intentioned, Trump's remarks were immediately slammed on Twitter in light of her father's history of misogynistic remarks, including the controversial 2005 Hollywood Access tape that emerged during the presidential race last year in which he boasted about groping women and kissing them without their consent.

"When you're a star, they let you do it," Trump had said in the tape. "Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything."

He later apologised "if anyone was offended" and dismissed the comments as "locker-room banter" during a "private conversation that took place many years ago".

A number of women also subsequently came forward, accusing Trump of sexual misconduct.

Last month, Trump said the allegations against him were "totally fake news" and "made-up stuff". During a press briefing last week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House's official position on the women accusing Trump of sexual harassment is that they are lying.

Many Twitter users criticised Ivanka over her speech on sexual harassment, with some suggesting that she should convey the message to her father.

"She should tell that to her father," one Twitter user wrote. Another said, "Maybe she can tell him the next time he says he'd like to date her if she wasn't his daughter."

"So, let me get this straight, Ivanka on sexual harassment and Melania on cyber bullying?" a Twitter user questioned. "Have they EVER MET Donald Trump?"