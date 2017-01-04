Londoners were left confused at the sight of a horse appearing to attempt to board a double-decker bus.

A photo, which was widely shared via social media, shows the horse popping his head through a bus door in Islington in the north of the capital.

Met Police were quick of the mark to explain that the horse, named Invictor, was with PC Dan Smith when emergency services were called to reports of a man who had collapsed on the bus.

The police praised the horse for being a "team player" after stepping in to help PC Smith.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed a man was treated at the scene after being taken ill and taken to hospital.