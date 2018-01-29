Celebrities turned out in their best to dazzle at the 60th Grammys awards event. But Heidi Klum stood apart on the red carpet by donning a see-through lingerie-revealing outfit. The supermodel arrived at the award venue wearing a skin-baring black outfit.

The America's Got Talent judge's gothic-inspired full-sleeved dress from Ashi Studio was dubbed as one of the most daring outfits of the night. Klum completed her look with extra-large Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings and a 49-carat black diamond ring.

The tall model looked every bit of a diva as she wore a pair of matching strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share her gorgeous red carpet with her four million followers. Many applauded her sultry look for the Grammys. "Simply breathtakingly beautiful," one Instagram user gushed over her beauty. "OMG!!!! You look absolutely extraordinary spectacular," added another.

The German model's ease at carrying off the risqué look amused some of her followers. "I love that style! Don't remember seeing you ever in something like this. Great look & energy," one fan wrote. "A very sensual look," an internet user commented on Klum's photo which received more than 71,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

This is not the only photo that enchanted her flowers. The Runway Show producer and host shared another sensuous photo. "Good night NYC", she captioned the black and white picture in which she is seen relaxing in her bedroom wearing the lacy lingerie she wore to the awards show.

Several questioned the model on why she ditched the white rose, which many celebrities wore in solidarity with the #TimesUp movement. Heidi did not respond to the comments but she did wear a black dress, a trend of the Golden Globes red carpet.

In October, Klum hailed all women who raise their voice against sexual harassment. "I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable," she told People.