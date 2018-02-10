Henrikh Mkhitaryan revealed his role in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal after he confirmed that he did get in touch with the former Borussia Dortmund striker about joining him at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang has previously stated the influence the former's arrival played in him signing for the north London club.

The former joined the Gunners as part of a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester United, while the latter became Arsenal's club-record signing when he arrived from the Bundesliga on transfer deadline day in January.

The pair were teammates at the Westfalenstadion for three seasons before Mkhitaryan joined the Red Devils and they enjoy a great relationship on and off the pitch. The Armenia international admits that it is a dream to again be teammates with Aubameyang at another club and is hoping that they can emulate their partnership from Dortmund in the English Premier League.

The duo started together for the first time when Arsenal beat Everton 5-1 last Saturday (3 February) and the connection was instant. Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan combined for the Gunners' first goal which was scored by Ramsey and the duo were again involved for the fourth when the former scored his first goal for his new club after he was put through on goal by the latter.

"I won't mention all the details because it is not fair but yes, when I signed for Arsenal, I was in touch with him saying 'so, the first step is done, now we are waiting for the second one'," Mkhitaryan said, as quoted by Goal.com.

"I think it could only be in a dream that we could join another club other than Dortmund but I am very happy for that. I have known him very well, he is one of my best friends and the best team-mate I have ever had.

"I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt. What can I say? I love playing with him. I can understand him from step one and hopefully for the next games we are going to achieve more," the Armenian midfielder added.

Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang are likely to make their second start together when Arsenal travel to Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday (10 February).